Cam Zink Bio

Meet Cam Zink, your new mountain biking instructor. Take your riding to the next level with his pro insights to learning, mindset and equipment that earned Cam 2 x Crankworx Titles, Rampage Champion, FMB World Champion and numerous stand out video parts. Cam brings you into his world and shares the details to what it takes to be an athlete and progress your riding like a champion. Whether you are a grom just starting out, you are looking to advance your riding skills, or you are wanting to improve your slopestyle riding, Cam is ready to be your personal coach and help you get better at mountain biking. Enjoy his personal tutorials to improve your riding and upload your video clips to have Cam provide you with personal pro video analysis. Let’s go!